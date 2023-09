Get involved, just a few hours left in KSBY's book campaign

Donate now as we have only the rest of Friday to collect donations in KSBY's "If You Give a Child a Book … " campaign.

For our fourth year at KSBY, we have partnered with two Title One schools in Santa Maria, one in Oceano and another in San Miguel, to help provide the books they need for their students.

The campaign began Monday, Aug. 28, and lasts through Friday, Sept. 8.

On National Read a Book Day, Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Scripps Howard Fund offered a one-day match for the first $150,000 donated by audiences.

Here on the Central Coast, our community showed up in a big way! On Wednesday only, the community donated $17,660! With the fund’s match, our one-day total is $35,320!

We want to give a big thank you to everyone who has donated so far. And if you would still like to get involved click here. Or text KSBY to 50155. Message and data rates may apply. A $6 donation is all it takes to give a book to a child who needs it most.

Arellanes Elementary School, Bonita Elementary, Oceano Elementary and Lillian Larson Elementary will be a part of our "Big Book Giveaway" in January as we partner with Scholastic to turn all the community donations into books for these students.

A significant marker for educational success occurs when most children are only 8-9 years old. How well a child reads at the end of third grade can affect the rest of their education.

Through third grade, students are learning to read. Beginning in fourth grade, students are reading to learn-using their reading skills to gain information, solve problems and think critically. A child who can't read at grade level by third grade is four times less likely to graduate from high school. If this same child lives in poverty, 13 times less likely to graduate.

To learn more about the importance of reading for children at a young age, click here.

We will have our complete fundraising total in October.