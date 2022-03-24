Get money back from gas purchases if California proposal passes

Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing an $11 billion dollar relief package for California taxpayers in order to offset the cost of high gas prices.

"We can't keep up with how much it's gone up. It seems like they've changed a digit or something," said Jim Hollinshead, Arroyo Grande Resident.

Under the proposal, if you are a registered vehicle owner in California you are eligible for $400 per vehicle capped at $800 total. Even if you don’t own a car, you could still get some relief under the proposal.

"We're building on this direct tax relief by also providing the opportunity for transit agencies to provide upwards of three months of free public transit," said Governor Gavin Newsom.

The refunds will be issued in $400 debit cards.

"I'd say another $20-$30 more in gas each time I fill up," said Janette Aguirre, Community member.

The rebate is designed to cover the 51.1 cents per gallon gas tax for one year of weekly fill-ups for a 15-gallon gas tank.

"Hey, anything helps. I'm all for it," said Hollinshead.

"I think it's great, I mean any money helps nowadays because the cost of living in California is so expensive," said Aguirre.

...But some drivers say it’s still not enough.

"I think the dollar figure is a little lean, maybe they double that. $1800, $1600 for a couple might be more compelling," said Hollinshead.

"I just paid $240 last week to fill up and it only goes about a week off that, so it's only going to get me so far," said Steven Allison, Orcutt resident.

Eligibility for the rebate will be based on vehicle registration, not tax records. This is so they can include seniors who receive social security disability income and low-income non-tax filers.