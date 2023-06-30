Get patriotic with red, white and our Pet of the Week "Blue"

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society, this week is is 2-year-old Husky Blue's turn in the spotlight.

He may be named for his beautiful blue eyes but will make a great addition to all the red, white, and "Blue" this weekend.

Blue is a very active and goofy 2-year-old husky who will be a great adventure buddy here on the Central Coast. He is very smart and has been working on his tricks during the several months he has been at the Woods Humane Society Shelter. His previous owners said that he is very active and loves anything involving water or food.

Blue will be available for adoption at noon today at the Woods Humane Society Shelter in San Luis Obispo.

For more information check out this link.

