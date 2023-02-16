Get your child's car seat checked for free this weekend

Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria is hosting a Car Seat Safety Check event this Saturday, Feb. 18.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital located at 1400 East Church Street.

No appointment is necessary. Child safety seat experts will inspect individual safety seats and explain proper installation.

Various studies have found that more than half of all child safety seats are installed incorrectly.

Kids under two are required to ride in a rear-facing child seat unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds or is 40 or more inches tall. Children also need to ride in a booster seat until they are eight years old or 4’9” tall.

Officials with Dignity Health say the Car Seat Safety Check will emphasize the importance of understanding the law and ensuring all children riding in a car are properly secured.

The event is free and officials say no citations will be issued and no driver's license or vehicle registration is required.