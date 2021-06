A ghost bike memorial has been placed on the corner where a bicyclist was killed last week.

The cyclist was identified as 61-year-old Salvador Cortez.

He was traveling northbound on South Higuera St. when he was struck by a semi truck last Friday morning.

Now that street corner at Suburban St. has a bike painted white to honor Cortez and remind drivers to share the road with bikers.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing and the truck driver has been cooperative according to police.