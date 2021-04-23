Watch
Gibbon Conservation Center no longer making move to the Central Coast

Gibbon Conservation Center
Posted at 7:51 PM, Apr 22, 2021
The Gibbon Conservation Center is apparently no longer moving to the Santa Margarita area.

Last month, KSBY News reported that around three dozen apes known as gibbons may be moved to a ranch property on Parkhill Road in Santa Margarita.

Gibbon Conservation Center Operations and Development Manager Alma Rodriguez has since posted on the "Santa Margarita Community Group" Facebook page that they are no longer moving to Santa Margarita.

The post did not say why they would no longer be moving to the Central Coast.

The proposed project did spark controversy among the neighborhood, with some community members holding a protest this past weekend.

We tried to reach out several times to the center for comment but have not heard back.

