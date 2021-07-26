Watch
Gift cards for guns: Anonymous Gun Buyback planned for Santa Barbara

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2012, file photo are some of the weapons that include handguns, rifles, shotguns and assault weapons, collected in a Los Angeles Gun Buyback event displayed during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jul 26, 2021
The Coalition Against Gun Violence, the City of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Police Department will host a gun buyback at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

It is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, and it will be the groups' 6th Anonymous Gun Buyback.

Participants will earn a $100 Smart & Final Gift Card for each hand gun or rifle turned in. They will earn $200 for each assault rifle.

The event is based on anonymity, offering protection for those turning in guns--even illegal ones.

"We know that these weapons will never be used in a homicide, suicide or accidental shooting, therefore many homes and our community are safer," said Toni Wellen, Chair Emeritus of the Coalition Against Gun Violence.

These guns are accepted under the supervision of the Santa Barbara Police Department. Those returning firearms can place them in the trunk of their car and enter the queue. Police will then contact the drivers, take the firearms, and provide a receipt under their windshield wiper to exchange for the gift cards.

The police department will handle gun disposal.

In past gun buyback events, the groups has collected 1,169 firearms and 12 assault weapons.

