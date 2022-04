The Tolosa Children's Dental Center is hosting a Gigantic Flower and Plant Sale fundraiser aimed at serving under-insured children in San Luis Obispo County on Sunday, April 3 at Filipponi Ranch.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. located at 1850 Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo.

The plants available for sale at the event will be listed for up to 70% off the retail price, with all proceeds going directly to the non-profit dental center.