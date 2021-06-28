Giovanni's Fish Market in Morro Bay begins annual dock sale

It may be a limited 2021 season, but Giovanni's Fish Market in Morro Bay has begun its annual dock sale.

The market has been serving up salmon for nearly 40 years, sourcing sustainable seafood from local fishermen. On Sunday, market owner Giovanni De-Garimore brought bins of fresh fish straight from the docks to the sale. Local residents could get fresh whole king salmon cut to order for just 10 dollars a pound - about half the regular market price.

"The community treats us super well so we just want to give back and do like an annual special," De-Garimore said. "We just knew that we want to support the local fishermen too. Getting the local catch to the local people at a killer price, it's a win-win for everybody and that's why you see the giant lines."

The fish from this year's sale are from all over the California Coast, primarily the area near Bodega Bay. De-Garimore and other market employees drove up to get the fish from there, returning Saturday night with almost 10,000 pounds of salmon. He says people come from as far as Bakersfield to get in on the yearly sale.