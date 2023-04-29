Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast awards

Each year, Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast "honors key individuals who have poured their heart and soul into the Girls Scouts organization to support all girls on their journey to becoming the leaders of tomorrow," according to the event's website.

This year the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast gathered on Saturday evening to celebrate the hundreds of volunteers that are the glue in the Girl Scouts communities and six "Women of Distinction" at an event "Women of Distinction: Power Her Promise."

"It's about celebrating girls, what they do, and how they change and invest in their own communities," Tammie Helmuth, Girl Scouts of the California Central Coast CEO, told KSBY.

The event took place at Vespera Resort in Pismo Beach.

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast honored their volunteers for their accomplishments, community leadership, and commitment to making a positive difference with girls.

This event brought together a group of purpose-driven leaders in our local community, who, like the girls, are always ready and willing to serve their communities and lead by example.