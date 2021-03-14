Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast extends Cookie Program until April 18

You still have time to get yourself a box of Thin Mints, Caramel deLites or Tagalongs this Girl Scout Cookie season.

The Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast announced Wednesday it is extending this year's Cookie Program until April 18 and reopening traditional troop cookie booths.

The cookie program was initially scheduled to end on March 14.

According to a news release from the organization, Girl Scout leaders made the decision after reviewing the latest research and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

"Troops that elect to participate in in-person booths will follow guidelines such as a reduced amount of girls and volunteers, safety precautions including facemasks, and a focus on electronic payments," read the release.

Chiara Esparaza-Reniere, a Girl Scout selling cookies outside of Ralph's on Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo Sunday afternoon, said she feels excited to have one more month of selling.

"I like selling outside because if it's hot, you can probably feel some cool air and you can just enjoy nature," said Chiara.

Community members can also get their Girl Scout Cookie fix by ordering online. Contact-free pickup and local delivery options are available.

Click here to find the closest Girl Scout Cookie Booth to you.