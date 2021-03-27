Girl Scouts of the Central Coast give back to their community

The Girl Scouts of the Central Coast are giving back to the Northern San Luis Obispo County community.

Dozens of girl scouts are painting a banner for the new ECHO homeless shelter location in Paso Robles.

The sign features dozens of fruits and vegetables to highlight the organization's breakfast, lunch, and dinner programs.

ECHO staff says the girl scouts have been providing meals to the shelter once a month over the past year.

"We couldn't do what we do without the support of the community," said Kristie Steele, ECHO Development and Administrative Manager. "These Girl Scouts, they have the biggest hearts and love for their community, and they do this because they want to give back, and we see that every day with so many of our volunteers."

The troop will add a protective coating on the banner before hanging it on the new building.