Girl Scouts troop holds lemonade stand, sells cookies

Posted at 7:01 PM, Jan 30, 2022
The Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast held a lemonade stand on Sunday.

The stand was hosted by Troop 40177.

The stand coincided with the start of cookie season.

The sales from the lemonade stand will go towards helping the troop.

“They go towards out activities and the supplies we get. They also, some of it, is donated to the Woods Humane Society and the Cal Poly Cats.

Woods Humane Society is a central coast animal adoption center and Cal Poly Cat Program is a non-profit organization that helps take care of both feral and domesticated cats.

To buy girl scouts cookies from the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast or to donate to the organization, click this link.

