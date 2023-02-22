Give a dog a break, foster for a day at Santa Barbara Co. animal shelters

Day-long animal fosters are needed at Santa Barbara County animal shelters.

A day of foster can help get the dogs out of the shelter for a day, or even a few hours just to give them a break away from the shelter environment.

Animal service officials say the break helps a dog decompress for at least a little time so the shelter life is not so bad.

The person doing the fostering can then report back to the shelter with information about the pet, allowing those at the shelter a better understanding of the dog to provide a better match for their forever family.

"It will aid in their health, and make them feel more comfortable and confident. And more importantly, we can find out more about these dogs. We can find out what they like, what they don't like, fears, anxieties, things like that," said Nikki Ruhl, Animal Welfare Specialist with Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

The program is free. Calling ahead is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. The shelter is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The shelters are also in need of long-term fosters. To find out more about the shelter, click here.