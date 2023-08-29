Give blood, enjoy tacos at KSBY's annual Be a Hero Blood Drive

KSBY is partnering with Vitalant to host the annual Be a Hero Blood Drive this Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The blood drive will take place from 1-7 p.m. at two locations — the KSBY studios in San Luis Obispo and the Vitalant Donation Center in Santa Maria.

All donors will receive a blood donor T-shirt and tacos, chips and salsa from Taqueria 805, which will be on-site at both locations.

Donors who are signed up for Vitalant's donor recognition program will also receive bonus points for a $10 gift card.

According to Vitalant, blood donated now will help ensure there is blood available for patients through the Labor Day holiday weekend when donations tend to drop.

Click here to register for an appointment at this week's blood drive.

