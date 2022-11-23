Give thanks for good health by donating blood

As people gather for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors in Santa Barbara County to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood in the coming weeks.

Blood donations tend to drop more than 20% during holiday weeks, including the days around Thanksgiving.

The American Red Cross wants the community to be aware of the upcoming blood donation opportunities in Santa Barbara County.

All who come to donate on November 23 through November 27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last.

The American Red Cross is partnering with Amazon, so that all donors who come to give blood on November 28 through December 15 will receive a $10 gift card by email.

Here are some upcoming days, donors can give blood:

11/28: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross, 2707 State St.

11/29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UCSB Student Resource Building, Student Resource Building, Ocean Rd

12/8: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Lane

12/12: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross, 2707 State St

For more information on how or where to donate blood near you, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit the website the American Red Cross website.