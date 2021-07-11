Gladiator Paintball Park event draws people from around the country

People from all over the country are heading to Gladiator Paint Ball Park in San Luis Obispo this weekend.

The park is hosting its event in which participants compete against each other on designated teams.

165 people registered for the event this year, according to organizers.

With paid admission, people could also camp in the 10-acre paintball park Friday and Saturday night.

For this event specifically, people have come from all over the country to play.

"Last year we had people from LA, we have a bunch of people from Phoenix that are here, but I think the farthest is Indiana and New York," Bobby Poole, owner of Gladiator Paintball Park, said.

Outside of this weekend's big event, the park offers other activities for the whole family.