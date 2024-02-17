Global space leaders meet at Vandenberg Space Force Base for 'Global Sentinel 2024'

Experts from 25 different nations who work in the space field met at Vandenberg Space Force Base over the past two weeks to discuss security operation efforts.

The event, called Global Sentinel 2024 is designed to grow and strengthen international partnerships.

Each nation has a role in the Regional Operations Space Center at Vandenberg. (R-SpOC)

Friday was the final day, where the media was invited to tour the operational area and listen to remarks from space operators from different countries.

"By having these real world events, we're helping to reinforce those norms that we talked about earlier that that everybody is working towards the common good, and that is to ensure that we continue to have access to safe space," said Lt. Colonel Patrick Mitchell.

Other goals at this meeting included improving operational collaborations between countries and promoting responsible behavior in the space domain.

Some of the countries that made an appearance include, Italy, Finland, South Korea, Japan, Israel, France, Belgium, Australia, Ukraine, Romania, Thailand.