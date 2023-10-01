"Go Green in the Fall": Santa Maria's initiative to be more environmentally friendly

The city of Santa Maria Utilities Department is reminding residents to "Go Green in the Fall" by offering free landscape burlaps and sprinklers.

The promotion reminds homeowners to tend to their landscape by pulling weeds, adjusting irrigation clocks, and checking watering systems for leaks.

Residents will receive a landscape burlap that measures 7 feet by 7 feet and three MPR1000 Rotater sprinklers.

These products are innovated to promote discarding green waste material in residents' landscapes and promote water efficiency.

To reserve their promotion in advance, Santa Maria residents are to contact the Utilities Department in advance at (805) 925-0951 extension 7270 and schedule an appointment for pick-up. The department is open Monday through Friday.