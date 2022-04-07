Goat grazing returns to Paso Robles in effort to reduce fire risk

Goat and sheep grazing in the Salinas Riverbed will return on Sunday in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire, according to Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

Portions of the walking path between 13th Street and Navajo Avenue will be closed as the animals consume vegetation.

If you would like to watch the goats and sheep at work, be aware of the electrified fencing surrounding the animals and do not touch it.

The city uses grazing as an approved method of fire risk reduction in the City of Paso Robles Vegetative Management Program.

Last year, goats and sheep grazed approximately 80 acres near the Salinas River corridor.

Fire and Emergency Services says it saw a significant reduction in area burned during fire season after the grazing.

Due to another low rainfall winter season, grazing was moved up a month to make the area ready for an early fire season.

Grazing is estimated to finish on or before Friday, May 27.