Goat Yoga returns to Madonna Inn Meadows with miniature goats

KSBY
Posted at 5:27 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 22:04:42-04

Goats are practicing their down dogs and sun salutation poses with community members this weekend.

Playful baby goats surrounded the yogis during the Saturday goat yoga session at the Madonna Meadows in San Luis Obispo Saturday.

Hosted by the organization California Goat Yoga, goat yoga is an all-ages, all-levels outdoor yoga class.

Bring Mom to relax and have fun with our miniature ‘kids’ Mother’s Day weekend at the Madonna Inn! San Luis Obispo ~ Reserve now: www.CaliforniaGoatYoga.com

Posted by California Goat Yoga on Thursday, April 29, 2021

Reservations are required to participate and class prices vary.

Alex Mullenax, the owner and operator of California Goat Yoga, said these sessions are a fun way to relax.

"They're busy hopping around enjoying things and running between peoples feet and just kind of causing people to laugh and you never know what people are going through," Mullenax said.

Click here for a list of sign-ups.

