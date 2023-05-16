Goats and sheep will graze Salinas River starting Wednesday

The City of Paso Robles is deploying goats and sheep to graze primary firebreaks within the Salinas River.

City officials say following grazing operations in 2021 and 2022, the city saw a significant decrease in the number of acres burned within the Salinas River.

The herd will arrive on Wednesday.

Grazing activities will begin along North River Road, then go South.

It is expected to be completed by June 25.

Portions of the walking path between 13th Street and Niblick Road will be closed periodically as the grazing happens.

There will be electric fencing used to contain the goats and sheep and city officials ask that people do not touch the fence.