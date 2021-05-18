Gofundme account created for San Luis Obispo police officer injured in shooting

A gofundme account has be created for a San Luis Obispo police detective injured when a man opened fire on him and five other officers last week.

Detective Steve Orozco was hospitalized after the May 10 shooting that killed Detective Luca Benedetti.

City officials say Orozco is expected to recover from his injuries, but has not yet returned to work.

Money raised will go to Orozco and his family.

As of Tuesday afternoon, contributions totaled more than $6,000.

The community has rallied around the San Luis Obispo Police Department since the shooting. Flowers, cards, balloons and more have been left there and another site is set up outside City Hall where people can leave flags.

A memorial for Det. Benedetti is scheduled for Thursday.

A gofundme account for his family has brought in more than $500,000.

