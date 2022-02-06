GoFundme created for teen killed in Santa Maria parking structure shooting

A GoFundme is collecting donations for the family of a teen who was killed Saturday in a shooting in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police are investigating the shooting they say happened in a parking structure near the Town Center Mall Friday night.

It happened just before midnight.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 24-year-old woman sustained significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the GoFundMe, "Alexis was only 17 years old...This go fund me is to help raise money for my sister-in-law in her time of need."

Investigators have not said whether the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Seth Hall at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1308.