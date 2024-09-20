'Going Big by Going Small': Santa Maria Regional Transit showcases new buses

Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) unveiled its new fleet of buses on Thursday at an event entitled "Going Big by Going Small."

The celebration kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that showcased the City's smaller, fully electric buses.

"It's designed for people's comfort and livability while moving within the city," said CEO of KARSAN Okan Bas.

Vehicle demonstrations and virtual bus training sessions were also included at the Micro Transit Unveiling Event.

Executives from KARSAN and Damera Bus were in attendance as well, and they spoke with community members about the new vehicles.