Golden 1 Credit Union closes San Luis Obispo branch Wednesday

The Golden 1 Credit Union branch in San Luis Obispo was closed Wednesday.

The closure began Wednesday at their location at 852 Foothill Blvd.

KSBY reached out to the bank to inquire about the closure, however, they have not returned our request for comment.

The reason behind the closure is unknown at this time and it is unclear when the branch is expected to reopen.

The walk-up ATM at the branch is still open. A sign on the door Wednesday directed patrons to their nearest branch in Atascadero located at 8727 El Camino Real.