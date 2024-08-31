Golden Eagle released in Santa Margarita following 2 months of rehabilitation

A rehabilitated Golden Eagle was released back into the wild on Thursday.

Around two months ago, the bird was found dazed and disoriented by railroad tracks in Santa Margarita.

Pacific Wildlife Care staff suspect it may have been grazed by a train or car.

The golden eagle spent about a month undergoing evaluation and treatment at the Morro Bay Wildlife Care Center before it was moved to a flight enclosure in Cayucos.

After the raptor was deemed healthy enough to fly in the wild, it was released in Santa Margarita.

Volunteer rehabilitator and educator Kelly Vandenheuvel says the release "couldn't have gone better."