Golden Hill Road and Union Road double roundabout now open for use

Drivers in Paso Robles now have a new roundabout to learn how to maneuver.

After nearly 11 months, the double roundabout on Union Road and Golden Hill Road is now open.

The roundabout officially opened Thursday.

“When we opened it, I actually was encouraging people not to go to the detour anymore and tried to wave them into the roundabout and a few of them honked their horns and gave the thumbs up,” Ditas Esperanza, City of Paso Robles capital projects engineer, said.

A project that has been five years in the making, the now “peanut-shaped” designed roundabout takes the place of what used to be a four-way stop at the corner of Golden Hill and Union roads.

“They seem to be acclimated to the detour that a few I've noticed aren’t taking advantage of the open intersection,” Esperanza continued. “They seem to be continuing their old habits of using the detour so hopefully they’ll try to figure it out and start using the roundabout. But many have been using it and have been very positive.”

It’s clear that there’s definitely going to be an adjustment period for residents of Paso Robles who are used to taking detours around the area, but the flow of traffic should improve over time.

“It's a little unusual because it's a double roundabout, like a peanut or something, but I think it's great because I remember the turnover there was horrific,” Paso Robles resident Alan Tolkoff said.

The Paso Robles Police Department says there has not been any issues with the roundabout as of late.

