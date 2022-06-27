Senior housing milestone celebrated in Santa Ynez

The Rona Barrett Foundation Golden Inn & Village in Santa Ynez held a "Class of 2016" graduation ceremony for its original residents on June 17 to celebrate its fifth anniversary since opening.

The event was held to honor 19 senior residents who were among the first to move in when the Golden Inn & Village first opened up in 2016 for low-income and very-low-income seniors. Those who attended the celebration included residents, family members, the Rona Barrett Foundation team and invited guests.

According to a media advisory, the senior residents decorated their mortarboards and received "certificates of commencement" from Rona Barrett at the ceremony.

The Rona Barrett Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides supportive services and affordable housing for seniors-in-need. The foundation recently added a new addition to the Golden Inn & Village campus called Harry's House, which allows seniors access to a variety of care for their needs while they age in place.

The housing community is currently home to 62 seniors and is a housing goal inspiration for California's Master Plan for Aging.

