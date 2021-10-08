Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries to end its contactless service

items.[0].image.alt
City of Goleta
Sidewalk Service at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries to end after 16 months.<br/>
Library Sidewalk Service_Jil Ronkainen_IMG_2272.jpg
Posted at 2:16 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 17:16:29-04

Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries will end their contactless sidewalk service after 16 months on Saturday, Oct. 16th.

Libraries will be open for in-person service on Tuesday through Saturday from 10a.m. to 5p.m.

With masks and social distancing still mandated, public library staff is now assisting readers indoors.

Community members can now pick up their book holds, peruse the library, and use a computer.

Book returns will be received inside starting Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Libraries are complying with COVID-19 precautions having hand sanitizer and gloves available, as well as asking those over the age of 2 to wear masks and keep at least six feet of social distance.

Individuals who are not able to enter the library can request books or items at the front door by calling or texting local library branch.

Library programs will continue online every week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month