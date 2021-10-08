Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries to end its contactless service

Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries will end their contactless sidewalk service after 16 months on Saturday, Oct. 16th.

Libraries will be open for in-person service on Tuesday through Saturday from 10a.m. to 5p.m.

With masks and social distancing still mandated, public library staff is now assisting readers indoors.

Community members can now pick up their book holds, peruse the library, and use a computer.

Book returns will be received inside starting Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Libraries are complying with COVID-19 precautions having hand sanitizer and gloves available, as well as asking those over the age of 2 to wear masks and keep at least six feet of social distance.

Individuals who are not able to enter the library can request books or items at the front door by calling or texting local library branch.

Library programs will continue online every week.

