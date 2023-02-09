Goleta Beach County Park partially reopens to the public

Santa Barbara County partially reopened Goleta Beach County Park to the public on Thursday, Feb 9, following the January 2023 storms.

Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and the pier.

Due to the damage from the storms, the parking lot at the far east end and the pier will remain closed for several weeks as repairs and assessments are being made, before fully reopening safely.

The park's west end will stay closed due to ongoing emergency beach operations.

Work in this area will continue Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and park visitors should be aware of large trucks entering and exiting the park.

For more information on beach nourishment operations, visit www.countyofsb.org/emergencybeachops.

