Goleta celebrating 20th birthday on Saturday

City of Goleta
The City of Goleta is celebrating 20 years since it was first incorporated in 2002.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Mar 02, 2022
On Saturday, the City of Goleta is celebrating 20 years since it was first incorporated in 2002.

On March 5, community members are invited to come out for an all-day event at Rancho La Patera and Stow House, at 304 N. Los Carneros Rd.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a never-before-seen 20-minute, 20 Years Reflections Video, set to debut at 3:15 p.m.

The video will feature former and current mayors, councilmembers and the first city manager as they describe the beginnings of the city.

Attendees are invited to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Other events through the day include live music from band Salt Martians and The Nombres, various performances through the day, a birthday toast at 2:45 p.m., community mural signing and tractor rides.

The full list of events is available online.

