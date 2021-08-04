Goleta City Council meetings will once again be virtual-only

The City of Goleta has announced that they are returning to virtual-only city council meetings

The city said that the change will begin with the next meeting on Aug. 17. The decision comes as Santa Barbara County is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The city had adopted a hybrid model, offering both in-person and virtual options during the July 20 meeting.

Community members can participate virtually by registering online. The city says that those wishing to speak during the meeting can share the topic they wish to speak on to cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org before noon on the Monday prior to the meeting.

People can also participate by sending a written comment to the above email or by watching the meeting live on their website.

The city says that they hope to return to hybrid meetings in the near future.