Goleta City Hall opens public counters for in-person service

The public counter service at the Goleta City Hall is now open with in-person service.

Following Santa Barbara County health guidelines, the city hall , located at 130 Cremona Dr., has resumed in-person front desk reception and public counter service.

The reception desk at City Hall is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Community members can walk in during business hours or make an appointment.

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte spoke on the reopening.

"We have received great feedback about the customer service we provided remotely," she said, "but we know some people prefer in-person connections."

Communities members can get an in-person consultation at the Building and Safety Counter and the Planning and Zoning Counter without an appointment on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 8 a.m. to noon. Virtual and in-person appointments are also available.

All visitors must wear a face covering inside the building and maintain social distancing, the city says.