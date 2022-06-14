Goleta deputies arrest four people for violations including thefts of catalytic converters

Goleta sheriff's deputies arrested three men and one woman for numerous violations on Monday, including suspicion of theft of catalytic converters.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say deputies responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft that occurred in the 7300 block of Greensboro Dr. on Monday at 10 a.m. and spotted the suspects running from the area.

The suspects reportedly got into a car and sped off onto southbound Highway 101. Deputies initially followed but called off the chase due to safety concerns.

Sheriff's officials say deputies in the City of Carpinteria located the suspects' vehicle and re-initiated the chase but again called it off because of high speeds and safety concerns.

The suspects' vehicle later crashed in the area of Main Street and Figueroa Street in downtown Ventura and officials say the four suspects ran from the vehicle.

They were eventually all arrested and transported to the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for booking.

During a search of the vehicle, sheriff's officials say deputies found over a half dozen catalytic converters and theft-related tools.

Deputies booked Los Angeles residents 32-year-old Saul Tamayo, 37-year-old Wilber Rabanales, 32-year-old Pedro Martinez and 33-year-old Edith Godinez on felony charges of grand theft, fleeing/eluding law enforcement, hit and run, and conspiracy.

Goleta police said Tamayo and Rabanales were found to have outstanding warrants for their arrests. All suspects were booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail where Martinez and Godinez were later released without bail in compliance with the local court’s extension of Emergency Rule 4.

