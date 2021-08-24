Goleta donates $5,000 to help replace equipment lost in Girsh Park shed fire

The City of Goleta is offering aid to Dos Pueblos Little League after a shed fire destroyed an estimated $30,000 worth of baseball equipment.

The fire happened at Girsh Park around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 18. Fire officials say arson is the most likely cause, though the investigation is still ongoing.

The shed and everything inside, including pitching machines, bases and general equipment, were destroyed.

The City of Goleta authorized a $5,000 grant to Dos Pueblos Little League to help replace the lost equipment.

Goleta Mayor Paulo Perotte says that the city stands by Dos Pueblos Little League and Girsh Park.

"We are committed to helping promote peaceful enjoyment of our parks for all members of our community, as we condemn all acts of vandalism and violence," Perotte said.

The morning after the fire, a sheriff's deputy responded to a vandalism report at Girsh Park and found writing on the sidewalk and planter area. It included a statement that referenced "burning."

Investigators are looking into the vandalism and suspected arson to see if they are related.

Girsh Park is a community park operated by a nonprofit organization. It is not owned by the City of Goleta.

Anyone who has additional information on the shed fire can email FireInfo@SBCFire.com, and anyone who has information on the vandalism can call the Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4150.