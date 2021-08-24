Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Goleta donates $5,000 to help replace equipment lost in Girsh Park shed fire

About $30,000 worth of little league equipment was destroyed in the blaze.
items.[0].image.alt
Santa Barbara County Fire
Fire officials say arson was the most probable cause of the blaze which destroyed the shed. It caught fire on Aug. 18.
girsh park storage shed 8-24-21.jfif
Posted at 3:04 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 18:04:35-04

The City of Goleta is offering aid to Dos Pueblos Little League after a shed fire destroyed an estimated $30,000 worth of baseball equipment.

The fire happened at Girsh Park around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 18. Fire officials say arson is the most likely cause, though the investigation is still ongoing.

The shed and everything inside, including pitching machines, bases and general equipment, were destroyed.

The City of Goleta authorized a $5,000 grant to Dos Pueblos Little League to help replace the lost equipment.

Goleta Mayor Paulo Perotte says that the city stands by Dos Pueblos Little League and Girsh Park.

"We are committed to helping promote peaceful enjoyment of our parks for all members of our community, as we condemn all acts of vandalism and violence," Perotte said.

The morning after the fire, a sheriff's deputy responded to a vandalism report at Girsh Park and found writing on the sidewalk and planter area. It included a statement that referenced "burning."

Investigators are looking into the vandalism and suspected arson to see if they are related.

Girsh Park is a community park operated by a nonprofit organization. It is not owned by the City of Goleta.

Anyone who has additional information on the shed fire can email FireInfo@SBCFire.com, and anyone who has information on the vandalism can call the Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4150.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News 24/7