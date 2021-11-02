Goleta Holiday Parade returns

The Goleta Holiday Parade is returning after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The parade will be on December 11 and starts at 6 p.m.

Participants will march down Hollister Ave. in Old Town Goleta from Orange Avenue to the Goleta Valley Community Center.

Goleta is working with the Goleta Lions Club to help facilitate the parade.

All sponsorship dollars will fund the Lions Club’s mission to support local youth projects along with parade expenses.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities or volunteer positions for the parade, visit this website.

Organizers are coordinating with health officials and will follow COVID-19 guidelines from Santa Barbara County, the City of Goleta and the CDC.

