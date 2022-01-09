Goleta installs new pedestrian hybrid beacon crosswalk

The city of Goleta has completed the construction of a new pedestrian hybrid beacon (PHB) crosswalk.

The PHB is located on Calle Real, between Ecina Lake and Kingston Ave. in the Calle Real Shopping Center area.

The PHB will provide a warning to drivers that a pedestrian or bicycle is crossing the street with a signal.

The signal remains dark until activated. Once activated, the signal flashes yellow lights until turning red. When red, drivers must stop while users cross the street.

The PHB on Calle Real is one of many beacon installations in Goleta.

The Beacon projects are funded by Measure A.