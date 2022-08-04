Goleta man arrested after brandishing ghost gun, deputies say

A Goleta man was arrested after sheriff's deputies found him in possession of a ghost gun in Isla Vista on Saturday.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 6600-block of Del Playa Dr. at about 11:17 p.m. on July 30 after a caller reported a man waving a gun in the air at a party.

When deputies arrived, they say they saw a man lift his shirt, which revealed a handgun in his waistband. The man, identified as Enzo Urrea, 19, of Goleta, matched the caller's description.

Urrea tried to run off, but deputies and police officers quickly stopped him.

Deputies say the gun Urrea had was an unloaded 9mm ghost gun, with no serial number. Urrea also had two rounds of live ammunition in his pockets.

Urrea was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County main Jail on suspected assault with a firearm, obstruction, carrying a concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm, possession of a ghost gun and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

He is being held on $75,000 bail.