Goleta man arrested after pursuit in Santa Barbara Co., suspected of kidnapping

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Goleta man who fled from a traffic stop in Santa Barbara and was tracked to Lompoc.

Deputies say it happened Friday at around 2:35 pm on the 1000-block of Via Regina in Santa Barbara. The sheriff's office received reports of a suspicious vehicle that appeared to be involved in possible drug sales. When deputies arrived they say they contacted a male driver and female passenger inside a black Jeep Cherokee. The driver reportedly gave deputies a false name, and when he was asked to exit the vehicle he instead drove away.

A pursuit began on Highway 101 northbound until the driver reached a construction zone near El Capitan, where deputies say they terminated the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

Deputies were able to identify the driver as 33-year-old Alan Kilgore of Goleta. A records check of Kilgore revealed that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

CHP was advised of the wanted vehicle and staged in the area of Highway 101 and Highway 1 where they initiated a traffic stop, and Kilgore failed to pull over. Officers and County Air Support pursued Kilgore towards the city of Lompoc at Ocean Avenue where the pursuit was once again terminated.

Deputies say County Air Support tracked Kilgore’s vehicle through Lompoc as he continued to drive recklessly, at times on the wrong side of the road and running red lights with nobody perusing him, until he came to a stop at the north end of Riverbend Park. Kilgore and the female passenger exited their vehicle and forced the driver of a silver Honda Accord out of their vehicle and drove away with it.

Deputies say caught up to Kilgore driving in the Honda in the lower parking lot of Riverbend Park when A deputy intentionally rammed into the Honda disabling it.

Deputies took Kilgore into custody at 5:22 p.m. and he was booked at the Main Jail. According to the sheriff's office, charges and bail amounts are pending.

There were no injuries reported in this incident. Deputies found that the adult female passenger was an unwilling participant and a suspected victim of kidnapping. Her identity is not being released.