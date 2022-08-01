Goleta man arrested for suspected lewd acts with a child, sheriff says

A Goleta man has been booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for suspected lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, Sheriffs said Monday.

Samuel Camargo Reyes, 79, was arrested for crimes authorities suspect he committed at his business, located on the 200-block of Pine Ave. in Goleta before 2019.

Detectives did not name the business, but say it is located in an unmarked office space where Reyes sold nutritional supplements since 2011.

So far, sheriff's detectives have identified one survivor of the assault, but are looking for more potential victims, since they believe Reyes had access to other children.

The crime Reyes is suspected of is a felony. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

Anyone with knowledge of more crimes connected with Reyes is urged to reach Detective Swank by calling 805-681-4150. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 805-681-4171.