Bail set at $1 million for Goleta man charged with lewd acts upon children

A Goleta man appeared before a judge Friday nearly five years since lewd acts upon a child charges were filed against him.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office reports Gonzalo Gutierrez Cuevas, 61, was extradited from Mexico by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday.

In March 2019, Cuevas was charged with eight counts of lewd acts on three children all under the age of 14, according to the DA’s Office, which states the alleged crimes reportedly occurred in Goleta between Jan. 1, 2014 and Jan. 2, 2019.

Cuevas appeared in court Friday where his bail was set at $1 million and his arraignment continued to Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The DA’s Office is asking anyone with information on these or other alleged crimes to contact sheriff’s detective Martha Sosa at (805) 451-1520.