Goleta man dies after being hit by car on Christmas Eve

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Goleta on Christmas Eve.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reports the 76-year-old was with another person and crossing the street at the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Magnolia Drive just after 7 p.m. Tuesday when they were struck by a car.

The sheriff’s office reports there is not a marked crosswalk where the pedestrians were crossing. The driver was reportedly going approximately 25 mph and did not see the pedestrians before hitting both of them.

One of the pedestrians, identified as Ricardo Hernandez of Goleta, was unresponsive and unconscious at the scene, authorities say. He was taken to the hospital where he died a few hours later.

An update on the condition of the other pedestrian was not provided, although they were also taken to the hospital, officials said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office states the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No arrests have been made and drugs or alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer at (805) 961-7514.