Goleta man killed in off-road crash near Hwy 154 identified

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 14:29:27-04

The coroner’s office has identified the Goleta man killed in a crash off Highway 154 Sunday as Jonathan Garcia-Bogarin.

The California Highway Patrol, which is the agency investigating the crash, says it happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on West Camino Cielo about 8 miles west of Highway 154.

Officers say Garcia-Boga was alone and driving a 2021 Jeep Gladiator off road when the Jeep overturned on a steep embankment.

CHP says the 23-year-old was not restrained and was partially ejected as a result of the collision.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

