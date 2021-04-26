Goleta man killed in off-road crash near Hwy 154 identified

The coroner’s office has identified the Goleta man killed in a crash off Highway 154 Sunday as Jonathan Garcia-Bogarin.

The California Highway Patrol, which is the agency investigating the crash, says it happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on West Camino Cielo about 8 miles west of Highway 154.

Officers say Garcia-Boga was alone and driving a 2021 Jeep Gladiator off road when the Jeep overturned on a steep embankment.

CHP says the 23-year-old was not restrained and was partially ejected as a result of the collision.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

