Goleta man re-arrested for child molestation after July arrest for secretly recording minors

Sheriff’s detectives have re-arrested 54-year-old former Goleta teacher Steven Schapansky on a new charge of child molestation.

Deputies began their investigation on July 12 when they received a report of secret recording devices that were found in the suspect’s possessions.

As a result of the initial investigation, detectives arrested Schapansky on July 13 on a misdemeanor for invasion of privacy with a recording device. He was subsequently released.



Detectives have since been conducting follow-up on the case and have identified Schapansky as the suspect in a child molestation case.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Schapansky’s arrest and tracked him to the Fresno area. With the assistance of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested Schapansky on a felony warrant on Friday morning.

He was booked at the Northern Branch Jail where he is being held on $100,000 bail.