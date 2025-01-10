Goleta moves forward with multi-purpose project with new federal funding

New federal funding will be going towards Goleta's multi-purpose path that will connect communities.

The city received more than 11 million dollars in federal funding through the Reconnecting Communities Pilot (RCP) Grant Program.

The San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path Project will build a separated and dedicated multipurpose underpass through US 101, the Union Pacific railroad tracks, and State Route 217 to eliminate a barrier and better connect residents.

“We are overjoyed that the City of Goleta was awarded this significant grant which allows us to carry out the long-awaited vision of connecting the northern Goleta neighborhoods to Old Town and the beach. Thank you to the Goleta staff who never gave up on this project, who took the initiative to apply and secure this grant and to the U.S. Department of Transportation for seeing the value of this impactful project.” Paula Perotte, Mayor of Goleta

Goleta has already received around 15 million dollars from the Active Transportation Program (ATP) grant, lessening the burden for local funding.

The project will also include things like bicycle paths and pedestrian walkways that aim to improve safety.