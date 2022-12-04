Goleta Planning Commission to consider revised draft housing element

The City of Goleta is holding a public hearing at the Planning Commission meeting on Monday, December 12 at 6 p.m. on the revised draft housing element 2023-2031.

Goleta’s housing element establishes city policies and programs for maintaining and improving existing housing.

It also accommodates the development of new housing to meet the city’s assigned share of housing needs under the Regional Housing Needs Assessment.

City officials say the community's input is an important part of establishing this guiding document.

The city submitted its draft housing element 2023-2031 to the state earlier this year, and the state has requested more information.

Staff have revised the draft housing element based on state feedback and are taking it back to the Planning Commission to consider a resolution.

The Planning Commission meeting will be held in person in City Council Chambers located at 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

The public may also view the meeting online.

For more information on the city’s housing element update project, visit the city's website.

Or for any questions, you may email city staff at HousingElement@cityofgoleta.org.

For inquiries in Spanish, please contact Marcos Martinez, Spanish Engagement Specialist, at (805) 562-5500 or mmartinez@cityofgoleta.org.