Goleta plastic-reduction regulations are in effect June 1. Here’s what residents should know

New plastic-reduction regulations in the City of Goleta have gone into effect Thursday, June 1.

The ordinance, passed Sept. 6, 2022, is meant to reduce the amount of plastic pollution in the area by prohibiting, among other things, the distribution and sale of polystyrene products and by regulating the distribution of disposable plastic foodware.

You can view the full City of Goleta “Plastic Free Goleta” guide here.

The June 1 deadline was put in place “to allow businesses, residents and visitors to prepare for the new requirements.” The Sept. 6, 2022 ordinance was the second of a “two-pronged approach” by the city, according to its website.

And what are the penalties for violators? According to the ordinance: "... [T]he first and second violations of Section 8.18.070 shall result in a notice of violation, and any subsequent violation shall constitute an infraction punishable by a fine of twenty-five dollars ($25) for each day in violation, but not to exceed an amount of three hundred dollars ($300) annually."

The first plastic-reduction ordinance brought the city into compliance with AB 1276.

The following items have gone into effect due to the ordinance:

• Reusable foodware is required for all on-premises dining. Did you know that after only two washes stainless steel cutlery breaks even with disposable cutlery for environmental impacts? After that, every use increases the environmental benefits and reduces the costs of use for a business. Not only does switching to reusable foodware decrease waste, it’s also an investment for businesses that reduce pollution generated by the production of single-use foodware.

• Single-use cutlery and straws sold and distributed in the City cannot be plastic. While reusable foodware is the best choice, single-use cutlery and straws made from natural fibers like paper, bamboo, wood, and edibles like sugar cane and pasta, have a much smaller impact on their environment than plastic. Natural fibers can break down if they get into the environment as litter, unlike plastic.

• Polystyrene foodware products are prohibited for sale and distribution. This includes both expanded and rigid polystyrene (also known as Styrofoam©) egg cartons, meat and produce trays, cups, plates, and other foodware. Polystyrene packing materials and coolers are also banned. Goleta now joins over 130 jurisdictions in California that have regulations on polystyrene products due to the health and environmental hazards they pose to the environment. This material cannot be recycled and is lightweight enough to blow away even when disposed of properly. There are many alternatives to this material, and many are already prevalent in our community.

• Balloons are also regulated under the City’s policies. Mylar or foil balloons cannot be distributed or sold within the City, and no balloons can be intentionally released within City limits. Mylar and latex balloons are a prevalent source of marine litter, and are often mistaken for food by marine life, causing harm and even death. Mylar balloons cause over 1,000 power outages a year when they collide with power lines. With graduation season upon us, make sure you’re celebrating responsibly with alternatives like bubbles, pinwheels, and reusable balloons.

Residents and those interested can learn more on the city's website.