Goleta Police announce DUI checkpoint on Friday

On Friday night, the Goleta Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint to deter impaired drivers.

The department says the checkpoint will be on July 23, from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. It will be at an undisclosed location within the city, police say. The location is chosen based on DUI crashes and arrests.

Officers will look for signs of impaired driving from alcohol or drugs.

"We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous," said Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer, noting that the behavior creates risk for other people on the road.

Impaired driving is not limited to alcohol, police say. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and other substances can all impair safe driving. Warning labels about driving or "operating heavy machinery" are a sign that you should plan on staying home.

The police department says the purpose of the checkpoint is public safety, not making arrests.

A first-time DUI charge carries an average $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license.