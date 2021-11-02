Goleta Police Department awarded traffic safety grant

The Goleta Police Department has been awarded a $78,000 grant for a police traffic services program.

The program is meant to deter dangerous and illegal driving behavior in the community.

The grant will pay for DUI checkpoints, safety patrols that will focus on suspected impaired drivers, and enforcement operations that will focus on drivers speeding, running stop signs and red lights, and other top traffic violations.

The program will also include community education on traffic safety and pay for officer training and re certification for the field sobriety test and other driver safety programs.

The program will be funded through September 2022.

Funding for the grant program is provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.